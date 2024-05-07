IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can SRH qualify for playoffs after their 7-wicket loss to MI?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in match number 55 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Monday, May 6. Sent into bat, SRH were held to 173-8 as none of their batters could cross the half-century mark. Opener Travis Head top-scored with 48 off 30, while skipper Pat Cummins contributed 35* off 17.

Sunrisers started brilliantly with the ball to reduce Mumbai Indians to 31-3 inside five overs. Marco Jansen dismissed Ishan Kishan for 9. Cummins accounted for Rohit Sharma (4), while Naman Dhir was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a nine-ball duck. Suryakumar Yadav (102* off 51), though, slammed a brilliant hundred to lift MI to an impressive win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's seven-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians on Monday has made their path to the IPL 2024 playoffs slightly trickier than before. They are still fourth in the points table, with 12 points from 11 matches, having won six and lost five.

If we talk about IPL 2024 playoffs qualification, teams have needed at least 16 points to finish in the top-four in the last two seasons of the T20 league since the tournament has become a 10-team event. Going by that benchmark, SRH need to win at least two of the remaining three matches to finish with 16 points.

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, Sunrisers would preferably want to win all their remaining three matches and finish the league stage with 18 points to confirm their qualification. That's because multiple teams could finish the league with 16 points, so it could come down to net run rate with regard to qualification for the playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are already on 16 points. Apart from Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals could also reach 16 points. While CSK and LSG have 12 points from 11 matches, DC have 10 points from 11 games.

SRH's remaining matches in IPL 2024

Following their seven-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad next take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 8.

SRH conclude their league stage campaign with two more home games against Gujarat Titans (May 16) and Punjab Kings (May 19).

Expand Tweet

May 8: Hyderabad vs Lucknow, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (7:30 pm IST)

May 16: Hyderabad vs Gujarat, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (7:30 pm IST)

May 19: Hyderabad vs Punjab, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (3:30 pm IST)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback