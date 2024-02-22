IPL 2024 schedule to be released today; roster for first 15 days likely to be announced

The schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will be announced on Thursday, February 22. The announcement, though, is likely to be just for the first 15 days of the tournament.

The rest of the schedule of the T20 league is likely to be finalized by the BCCI after the Election Commission confirms the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A post on Star Sports’ X handle confirmed that the IPL 2024 schedule will be released at 5:00 PM on Thursday on Star Sports.

The announcement of the schedule can also be watched live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Being defending champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will feature in the tournament opener on March 22. According to a report in news agency IANS, CSK are likely to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first match of IPL 2024.

“IPL 2024 will kick off on in Chennai on March 22 and the tentative schedule of the first 15 days of the tournament will be revealed on Thursday. Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 at M. A Chidambaram,” the news agency quoted a BCCI source as saying.

CSK beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets [DLS method] in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in what was a nail-biting last-ball thriller. With the triumph, Chennai equaled Mumbai Indians' (MI) record of five IPL titles. On the other hand, RCB finished sixth in the points table, with seven wins and as many losses.

IPL 2024 to be played entirely in India despite Lok Sabha elections

Earlier, the BCCI had confirmed that the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League would be played entirely in India despite the Lok Sabha elections. Reportedly, the BCCI is awaiting approvals from both the Union Home Ministry and the Election Commission to hold IPL 2024 in India.

Recently, IPL President Arun Dhumal was quoted as telling news agency ANI:

"BCCI is planning to start IPL 2024 from March 22. IPL 2024 schedule will be announced in two halves. The schedule for the first half will be announced and then the schedule for the other half will be announced after the announcement of general election dates.”

The upcoming edition of the IPL assumes greater significance since the T20 World Cup is to be held in the West Indies and the United States from June 1 to 29.

