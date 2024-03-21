IPL 2024 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

IPL 2024 will get underway on Friday, March 22 with a high-profile clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While CSK lifted their record-equalling fifth title last year, RCB finished a disappointing sixth, with seven wins and as many losses.

Only the schedule for the first 21 games has been announced by the BCCI, as they were waiting for the dates of the general elections to be announced. Now that the election dates have been confirmed, the board is likely to announce the full schedule soon.

There were reports that the second half of IPL 2024 might be moved to the UAE due to the general elections in India. However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah dismissed the speculation and clarified that the entire tournament will be held in India.

IPL 2024 telecast channel list in India

Star Sports has bagged the India rights to live telecast the Indian Premier League 2024 matches.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of IPL 2024 matches will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The day games in IPL 2024 will start at 3:30 pm IST, while the evening games will get underway at 7:30 pm IST. However, the opening game between CSK and RCB will begin at 8:00 pm IST, as it will be preceded by a star-studded opening ceremony.

IPL 2024 live streaming in India

Live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 games will be available on the JioCinema app as well as on the website. Fans can watch IPL 2024 matches for free on both the app and the website.

The first double-header of the IPL 2024 season will be played on Saturday, March 23. Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals in the day game in Chandigarh.

Kolkata Knight Riders face SunRisers Hyderabad in the evening game at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

