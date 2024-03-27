IPL 2024 Tickets: How to book online and tickets price information for second half & playoffs

IPL 2024 Tickets are in demand right now. The world's biggest T20 league got underway on March 22 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium with a clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The BCCI had only announced the first phase of IPL 2024 when the tournament began. The remainder of the schedule for the league stage and the playoffs came out a couple of days ago. Fans are now curious to know about the IPL 2024 Tickets for the same.

It is pertinent to note that the BCCI has not released the ticket booking details for the playoffs matches. They will be available around 15 to 20 days before the matches in May.

Meanwhile, franchises have partnered with different ticketing platforms to sell the passes for their respective home matches.

How to buy IPL 2024 Tickets online?

Fans will have to check about the online ticketing partner of their home franchise and then visit the website to book the tickets for the matches they are interested to watch live. Franchises have been opening ticket sales for the matches around one to two weeks before the match date.

Here is the complete list of the ticketing partner of each franchise for their home matches in IPL 2024:

Gujarat Titans: Insider

Lucknow Super Giants: Bookmyshow

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: royalchallengers.com

Punjab Kings: Insider

Delhi Capitals: Insider

Chennai Super Kings: Insider

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Insider

Kolkata Knight Riders: Bookmyshow

Rajasthan Royals: Bookmyshow

Mumbai Indians: Bookmyshow

What is the price for IPL 2024 Tickets?

The selling price of tickets ranges from ₹399 to ₹25,000, depending on the city, matchday and seat at the venue. Fans should check out the aforementioned websites for more details about the prices.

If fans book their tickets online, an additional booking fee might also be charged. For offline purchase, fans should keep an eye on the respective franchise's social media page to know about the outlets selling tickets offline.