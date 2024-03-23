IPL 2024 top run-getters and wicket-takers after CSK vs RCB match (Updated) ft. Rachin Ravindra and Mustafizur Rahman

Chennai Super Kings secured a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of the IPL 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

After winning the toss, RCB elected to bat first. Faf du Plessis was at his aggressive best, scoring 35 runs in 23 balls with eight fours. After his dismissal, Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell followed suit with ducks, thanks to Mustafizur Rahman’s impeccable bowling skills.

Virat Kohli (21) and Cameron Green (18) stitched a 35-run stand for the fourth wicket. Later, Anuj Rawat (48) and Dinesh Karthik (38*) played crucial roles in the death overs to take their side to 173/6 in 20 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman found the tight lines and lengths, conceding 29 runs and scalping four wickets in four overs. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar scalped a wicket, conceding 37 runs in four overs.

In reply, Ruturaj Gaikwad (15) departed early to the pavilion. However, Rachin Ravindra took up the aggressor's role, scoring 37 runs in 15 balls with three fours and as many sixes.

Later, Ajinkya Rahane (27) and Daryl Mitchell (22) played key roles to put their side ahead of the opposition. After their dismissals, Shivam Dube (34*) and Ravindra Jadeja (25*) contributed important runs to take their side home in 18.4 overs with six wickets in hand.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Anuj Rawat (RCB) 1 1 - 48 48 48 25 192 - - - 4 3 2 KD Karthik (RCB) 1 1 1 38 38* - 26 146.15 - - - 3 2 3 R Ravindra (CSK) 1 1 - 37 37 37 15 246.66 - - - 3 3 4 F du Plessis (RCB) 1 1 - 35 35 35 23 152.17 - - - 8 0 5 S Dube (CSK) 1 1 1 34 34* - 28 121.42 - - - 4 1 6 AM Rahane (CSK) 1 1 - 27 27 27 19 142.1 - - - 0 2 7 RA Jadeja (CSK) 1 1 1 25 25* - 17 147.05 - - - 0 1 8 DJ Mitchell (CSK) 1 1 - 22 22 22 18 122.22 - - - 0 2 9 V Kohli (RCB) 1 1 - 21 21 21 20 105 - - - 0 1 10 C Green (RCB) 1 1 - 18 18 18 22 81.81 - - - 1 0

RCB keeper-batter Anuj Rawat holds the top position with 48 runs while Dinesh Karthik secured the second rank, amassing 38 runs. CSK opener Rachin Ravindra bagged the third position with 37 runs.

RCB opening batter and skipper Faf du Plessis accumulated 35 runs to occupy the fourth slot. Shivam Dube with 34 runs made it to the fifth rank in the tally. Ajinkya Rahane (27) settled in the sixth position.

Ravindra Jadeja (25), Daryl Mitchell (22), Virat Kohli (21), and Cameron Green (18) occupied the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions in the list.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 1 1 24 4 - 29 4 4/29 7.25 7.25 6 1 - 2 C Green (RCB) 1 1 18 3 - 27 2 2/27 13.5 9 9 - - 3 KV Sharma (RCB) 1 1 12 2 - 24 1 1/24 24 12 12 - - 4 Yash Dayal (RCB) 1 1 18 3 - 28 1 1/28 28 9.33 18 - - 5 DL Chahar (CSK) 1 1 24 4 - 37 1 1/37 37 9.25 24 - -

CSK pacer Mustafizur Rahman is the leading wicket-taker of the campaign with four wickets. RCB all-rounder Cameron Green scalped two wickets to hold the second rank at 13.5.

RCB spinner Karn Sharma, pacer Yash Dayal, and CSK paceman Deepak Chahar scalped a wicket apiece at an average of 24, 28, and 37 respectively.