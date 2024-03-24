IPL 2024 top run-getters and wicket-takers after GT vs MI match (Updated) ft. Dewald Brevis and Jasprit Bumrah

Gujarat Titans secured a remarkable six-run win over Mumbai Indians in the fifth match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After losing the toss, Gujarat Titans were tasked to bat first on Sunday, March 24. Shubman Gill started cautiously, scoring 31 runs in 22 balls while Wriddhiman Saha fell prey to Bumrah for 19 runs. Sai Sudharsan was at his sedate best, scoring 45 runs in 39 balls, featuring three fours and one six.

Azmatullah Omarzai (17), David Miller (12), and Rahul Tewatia (22) took the team's total to 168/6 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah was exceptional, picking up a three-fer, and conceding 14 runs in four overs.

In response, Mumbai Indians lost their opener Ishan Kishan for a four-ball duck. Rohit Sharma (43), Naman Dhir (20), and Dewald Brevis (46) were at their best to keep their side in contention.

Tilak Varma (25), Tim David (11), and Hardik Pandya (11) looked good during their short stays at the crease. However, exceptional bowling from Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, and Spencer Johnson sealed the deal for the Titans by six runs.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 season.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 SV Samson (RR) 1 1 1 82 82* - 52 157.69 - 1 - 3 6 2 AD Russell (KKR) 1 1 1 64 64* - 25 256 - 1 - 3 7 3 N Pooran (LSG) 1 1 1 64 64* - 41 156.09 - 1 - 4 4 4 H Klaasen (SRH) 1 1 - 63 63 63 29 217.24 - 1 - 0 8 5 SM Curran (PBKS) 1 1 - 63 63 63 47 134.04 - 1 - 6 1 6 KL Rahul (LSG) 1 1 - 58 58 58 44 131.81 - 1 - 4 2 7 PD Salt (KKR) 1 1 - 54 54 54 40 135 - 1 - 3 3 8 Anuj Rawat (RCB) 1 1 - 48 48 48 25 192 - - - 4 3 9 D Brevis (MI) 1 1 - 46 46 46 38 121.05 - - - 2 3 10 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 1 1 - 45 45 45 39 115.38 - - - 3 1

RR skipper Sanju Samson continues to hold his pole position with 82 runs at a strike rate of 157.69. Andre Russell retained his second rank with 64 runs at a strike rate of 256 while Nicholas Pooran maintained his third spot with 64 runs at 156.09.

Heinrich Klassen (63), Sam Curran (63), KL Rahul (58), Phil Salt (54), and Anuj Rawat (48) settle with the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth ranks respectively. Dewald Brevis (46) and B Sai Sudharsan (45) occupy the ninth and 10th positions.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 1 1 24 4 - 29 4 4/29 7.25 7.25 6 1 - 2 JJ Bumrah (MI) 1 1 24 4 - 14 3 3/14 4.66 3.5 8 - - 3 T Natarajan (SRH) 1 1 24 4 - 32 3 3/32 10.66 8 8 - - 4 Harshit Rana (KKR) 1 1 24 4 - 33 3 3/33 11 8.25 8 - - 5 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 1 1 24 4 - 20 2 2/20 10 5 12 - - 6 SH Johnson (GT) 1 1 12 2 - 25 2 2/25 12.5 12.5 6 - - 7 AD Russell (KKR) 1 1 12 2 - 25 2 2/25 12.5 12.5 6 - - 8 Azmatullah Omarzai (GT) 1 1 18 3 - 27 2 2/27 13.5 9 9 - - 9 G Coetzee (MI) 1 1 24 4 - 27 2 2/27 13.5 6.75 12 - - 10 C Green (RCB) 1 1 18 3 - 27 2 2/27 13.5 9 9 - -

Mustafizur Rahman, the CSK pacer, continues to lead the top spot in the bowling standings with four scalps. Jasprit Bumrah (3) occupied the second rank at an average of 4.66. T Natarajan (3), and Harshit Rana (3) slipped one spot each to secure the third and fourth ranks at 10.66 and 11.

Kuldeep Yadav (2) secured the fifth rank. Spencer Johnson (2) propelled to the sixth spot, averaging 12.5. Andre Russell (2) descended two slots to make it to the seventh slot at 12.5. Azmatullah Omarzai (2) made it to the eighth position, averaging 13.5.

Gerald Coetzee (2) secured the ninth rank at an average of 13.5. Cameron Green (2) descended four spots to make it to the 10th rank at an average of 13.5.