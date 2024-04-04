IPL 2024 top run-getters and wicket-takers after GT vs PBKS (Updated) ft. Shubman Gill and Shashank Singh

Gujarat Titans (GT) took on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 17th game of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Thursday, April 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl. GT made 199 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Shubman Gill was the highest scorer and remained unbeaten on 89 runs off 48 deliveries. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers and took two wickets in four overs.

PBKS reached the target of 200 runs in 19.5 overs with three wickets in hand. Shashank Singh was the highest scorer and made 61 runs off 28 deliveries. Noor Ahmad picked two wickets for 32 runs in four overs for GT.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 4 4 1 203 83* 67.66 144 140.97 - 2 - 17 8 2 R Parag (RR) 3 3 2 181 84* 181 113 160.17 - 2 - 13 12 3 H Klaasen (SRH) 3 3 1 167 80* 83.5 76 219.73 - 2 - 5 17 4 Shubman Gill (GT) 4 4 1 164 89* 54.66 103 159.22 - 1 - 11 7 5 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 4 4 - 160 45 40 125 128 - - - 16 2 6 RR Pant (DC) 4 4 - 152 55 38 96 158.33 - 2 - 12 9 7 DA Warner (DC) 4 4 - 148 52 37 103 143.68 - 1 - 15 9 8 N Pooran (LSG) 3 3 2 146 64* 146 83 175.9 - 1 - 8 12 9 Q de Kock (LSG) 3 3 - 139 81 46.33 99 140.4 - 2 - 14 7 10 S Dhawan (PBKS) 4 4 - 138 70 34.5 105 131.42 - 1 - 16 4

Virat Kohli is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has amassed a total of 203 runs in four matches at an average of 67.66.

Riyan Parag is still in second position and has scored 181 runs in three games at a strike rate of 160.17. Heinrich Klaasen is still in third place and has made 167 runs in three innings at an average of 83.5.

Shubman Gill has jumped to fourth place and has 164 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 159.22. Sai Sudharsan has jumped to fifth position from 10th and has made 160 runs in four games at a strike rate of 128.

Rishabh Pant has slipped to sixth place from fourth. He has scored 152 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 158.33. David Warner has moved to seventh position from fifth and has made 148 runs in four outings at an average of 37.

Nicholas Pooran has slipped to eighth position from sixth and has amassed 146 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 175.9. Quinton de Kock has moved to ninth position from seventh and has scored 139 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 140.4.

Shikhar Dhawan has slipped to 10th place from eighth and has 138 runs to his name in four matches at a strike rate of 131.42.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 MM Sharma (GT) 4 4 84 14 - 109 7 3/25 15.57 7.78 12 - - 2 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 3 3 72 12 - 106 7 4/29 15.14 8.83 10.28 1 - 3 MP Yadav (LSG) 2 2 48 8 - 41 6 3/14 6.83 5.12 8 - - 4 YS Chahal (RR) 3 3 60 10 - 55 6 3/11 9.16 5.5 10 - - 5 KK Ahmed (DC) 4 4 96 16 1 131 6 2/21 21.83 8.18 16 - - 6 K Rabada (PBKS) 4 4 96 16 - 141 6 2/23 23.5 8.81 16 - - 7 AD Russell (KKR) 3 3 44 7.2 - 68 5 2/25 13.6 9.27 8.8 - - 8 Harshit Rana (KKR) 3 2 48 8 - 72 5 3/33 14.4 9 9.6 - - 9 TA Boult (RR) 3 3 66 11 - 86 5 3/22 17.2 7.81 13.2 - - 10 N Burger (RR) 3 3 60 10 - 91 5 2/29 18.2 9.1 12 - -

Mustafizur Rahman is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has taken seven wickets in three games at an average of 15.14.

Mohit Sharma has jumped to second place from fourth and has picked seven wickets in four outings at an average of 15.57. Mayank Yadav has moved to third place from second and has taken six wickets in two matches at an economy of 5.12.

Yuzvendra Chahal has moved to fourth position from third and has six wickets to his name in three matches. Khaleel Ahmed is still the fifth-highest wicket-taker and has taken six wickets at a strike rate of 16 in four matches.

Kagiso Rabada has jumped to sixth place and has picked six wickets in four matches at a strike rate of 16. Andre Russell has moved to seventh position from sixth and has picked five wickets in three games at a strike rate of 8.8.

Harshit Rana has slipped to eighth place from seventh and has taken five wickets in two innings at an average of 14.4. Trent Boult has moved to ninth position from eighth and has picked five wickets in three games at a strike rate of 13.2.

Nandre Burger has slipped to 10th place from ninth and has taken five wickets in three games at an average of 18.2. Noor Ahmad was the most successful bowler on Thursday and has taken three wickets in two matches at an average of 21.33.