IPL 2024 top run-getters and wicket-takers after LSG vs PBKS match (Updated) ft. Shikhar Dhawan and Sam Curran

Lucknow Super Giants secured a 21-run win over Punjab Kings in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League 2024. Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow hosted the contest.

After winning the toss, Lucknow elected to bat first. Opener KL Rahul couldn't make it big as he got out for only 15 runs. Devdutt Padikkal followed the suit with just nine runs. Quinton de Kock looked exceptional with 54 runs in 38 balls, including five fours and two sixes.

Marcus Stoinis, batting at no. 4, couldn't create a significant impact, scoring 19 runs in 12 balls. Stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran smacked 42 runs in 21 balls, featuring three fours and as many sixes.

Krunal Pandya's 22-ball 43-run unbeaten knock with four fours and two sixes changed the complexion of the game. LSG eventually posted a dominating total of 199/8 in 20 overs on a two-paced wicket. Sam Curran scalped three wickets while Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets.

In reply, Punjab Kings openers Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow started off well, stitching a 102-run stand for the first wicket in 11.4 overs. However, they derailed badly, losing Bairstow for 42 runs while Dhawan top-scored with 70 runs.

Prabhsimran Singh looked promising during his short stay with 19 runs in seven balls. Liam Livingstone smacked 28* runs in 17 balls. However, with the asking rate moving up, other batters failed to create an impact as PBKS could score only 178/5 in 20 overs.

Medium pacer Mayank Yadav was the wrecker-in-chief with a three-wicket haul, conceding 27 runs in four overs. Mohsin Khan, meanwhile, pocketed two wickets to turn the game upside down.

In that context, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 season.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 3 3 1 181 83* 90.5 128 141.4 - 2 - 15 7 2 H Klaasen (SRH) 2 2 1 143 80* 143 63 226.98 - 2 - 4 15 3 S Dhawan (PBKS) 3 3 - 137 70 45.66 103 133 - 1 - 16 4 4 R Parag (RR) 2 2 1 127 84* 127 74 171.62 - 1 - 8 9 5 N Pooran (LSG) 2 2 1 106 64* 106 62 170.96 - 1 - 7 7 6 SV Samson (RR) 2 2 1 97 82* 97 66 146.96 - 1 - 6 6 7 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 2 2 - 95 63 47.5 42 226.19 - 1 - 7 9 8 NT Tilak Varma (MI) 2 2 - 89 64 44.5 53 167.92 - 1 - 3 7 9 KD Karthik (RCB) 3 3 2 86 38* 86 44 195.45 - - - 6 7 10 SM Curran (PBKS) 3 3 - 86 63 28.66 65 132.3 - 1 1 9 1

RCB skipper Virat Kohli continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 181 runs while Heinrich Klaasen retained his second rank with 143 runs. Shikhar Dhawan ascended from the 15th to the third position with 137 runs.

Riyan Parag slid one spot to the fourth rank, accumulating 127 runs. LSG stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran moved up from the 17th to the fifth spot, amassing 106 runs.

Sanju Samson (97), Abhishek Sharma (95), Tilak Varma (89), and Dinesh Karthik (86) slipped two spots each. They occupy the sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth spots respectively. Sam Curran (86) slipped three slots to make it to the 10th rank.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 2 2 48 8 - 59 6 4/29 9.83 7.37 8 1 - 2 Harshit Rana (KKR) 2 2 48 8 - 72 5 3/33 14.4 9 9.6 - - 3 AD Russell (KKR) 2 2 36 6 - 54 4 2/25 13.5 9 9 - - 4 SM Curran (PBKS) 3 3 48 8 - 68 4 3/28 17 8.5 12 - - 5 K Rabada (PBKS) 3 3 72 12 - 97 4 2/23 24.25 8.08 18 - - 6 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 3 3 62 10.2 - 98 4 2/28 24.5 9.48 15.5 - - 7 MP Yadav (LSG) 1 1 24 4 - 27 3 3/27 9 6.75 8 - - 8 T Natarajan (SRH) 1 1 24 4 - 32 3 3/32 10.66 8 8 - - 9 Harpreet Brar (PBKS) 3 3 54 9 - 41 3 2/13 13.66 4.55 18 - - 10 YS Chahal (RR) 2 2 36 6 - 44 3 2/19 14.66 7.33 12 - -

CSK pacer Mustafizur Rahman continues to stay at the summit spot with six scalps from two matches. Harshit Rana (5) and Andre Russell (4) retain their second and third positions at 14.4 and 13.5 respectively.

Sam Curran (4) propelled from the 40th to the fourth rank at 17. Kagiso Rabada (4) moved up from the ninth to the fifth spot, averaging 24.25. Arshdeep Singh (4) rocketed from the 29th to the sixth position at an average of 24.5.

Mayank Yadav (3) climbed up to the seventh slot at nine. T Natarajan (3) slid from the fifth to the eighth rank at 10.66. Harpreet Brar (3) slid from the fourth to the ninth spot at 13.66. Yuzvendra Chahal (3) descended from the sixth to the 10th slot at an average of 14.66.