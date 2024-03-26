IPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after RCB vs PBKS (Updated) ft. Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Monday, March 25, at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB won the toss and elected to bowl. PBKS scored 176 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan was the highest scorer for the team and made 45 runs off 37 deliveries. Mohammad Siraj and Glenn Maxwell took two wickets for the hosts.

RCB chased down the target of 177 runs in 19.2 overs with four wickets in hand. Virat Kohli scored 77 runs off 49 deliveries. Kagiso Rabada and Harpreet Brar shared two wickets each for PBKS.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 2 2 - 98 77 49 69 142.02 - 1 - 11 3 2 SM Curran (PBKS) 2 2 - 86 63 43 64 134.37 - 1 - 9 1 3 SV Samson (RR) 1 1 1 82 82* - 52 157.69 - 1 - 3 6 4 S Dhawan (PBKS) 2 2 - 67 45 33.5 53 126.41 - - - 9 1 5 KD Karthik (RCB) 2 2 2 66 38* - 36 183.33 - - - 6 4 6 AD Russell (KKR) 1 1 1 64 64* - 25 256 - 1 - 3 7 7 N Pooran (LSG) 1 1 1 64 64* - 41 156.09 - 1 - 4 4 8 H Klaasen (SRH) 1 1 - 63 63 63 29 217.24 - 1 - 0 8 9 Anuj Rawat (RCB) 2 2 - 59 48 29.5 39 151.28 - - - 5 3 10 KL Rahul (LSG) 1 1 - 58 58 58 44 131.81 - 1 - 4 2

Virat Kohli has jumped to first place and has scored 98 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 142.02.

Sam Curran has jumped to second position from fifth and has amassed a total of 86 runs at a strike rate of 134.37. Sanju Samson has slipped to third place from first and has 82 runs to his name at a strike rate of 157.69.

Shikhar Dhawan has jumped to fourth place on this list and has 67 runs to his name in two matches at an average of 33.5. Dinesh Karthik has scored 66 runs in two games at a strike rate of 183.33 and has jumped to fifth position.

Andre Russell has scored 64 runs in his first outing for the KKR and has moved to sixth place from second. Nicholas Pooran made 64 runs off 41 deliveries in his first match and has moved to seventh place from third.

Heinrich Klaasen had a batting strike rate of 217.24 in his first game and made 63 runs. He has slipped to eighth position from fourth. Anuj Rawat has moved to ninth place and has scored 59 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 151.28. KL Rahul made 58 runs off 44 deliveries in his first game and has slipped to 10th place from sixth.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 1 1 24 4 - 29 4 4/29 7.25 7.25 6 1 - 2 JJ Bumrah (MI) 1 1 24 4 - 14 3 3/14 4.66 3.5 8 - - 3 Harpreet Brar (PBKS) 2 2 42 7 - 27 3 2/13 9 3.85 14 - - 4 T Natarajan (SRH) 1 1 24 4 - 32 3 3/32 10.66 8 8 - - 5 Harshit Rana (KKR) 1 1 24 4 - 33 3 3/33 11 8.25 8 - - 6 K Rabada (PBKS) 2 2 48 8 - 59 3 2/23 19.66 7.37 16 - - 7 HV Patel (PBKS) 2 2 48 8 - 92 3 2/47 30.66 11.5 16 - - 8 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 1 1 24 4 - 20 2 2/20 10 5 12 - - 9 SH Johnson (GT) 1 1 12 2 - 25 2 2/25 12.5 12.5 6 - - 10 AD Russell (KKR) 1 1 12 2 - 25 2 2/25 12.5 12.5 6 - -

Mustafizur Rahman took four wickets in his first game and is still in first place on this list. Jasprit Bumrah picked a total of three wickets in his first outing and is still in second place.

Harpreet Brar has jumped to the third position and has picked three wickets in two matches at an economy of 3.85. T. Natarajan picked three wickets for 32 runs in his first game and has slipped to fourth place from third.

Harshit Rana bowled a match-winning spell of three for 33 runs for KKR in the first game. He has moved to fifth position from fourth. Kagiso Rabada has picked three wickets in two matches at an average of 19.66. He has jumped to sixth position on this list.

Harshal Patel has three wickets to his name in two matches at a strike rate of 14. He has moved to seventh place. Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets for 20 runs in his first outing and has slipped to eighth position from fifth.

Spencer Johnson took two wickets for 25 runs on his IPL debut and has moved to ninth place from sixth. Andre Russell picked two wickets for KKR in the first game and has slipped to 10th place from seventh.