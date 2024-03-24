IPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after RR vs LSG (Updated) ft. Sanju Samson and Mustafizur Rahman 

Rajasthan Royals faced Lucknow Super Giants in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday, March 24, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bat.

They scored 193 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Sanju Samson played a fine knock of 82 runs off 52 deliveries and remained unbeaten. He was the highest run-scorer for the team. Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers for Lucknow and took two wickets for 41 runs in four overs.

The match went till the last over and Lucknow required 27 runs to win. Lucknow could make 173 runs for the loss of six wickets and fell short by 20 runs in the end. KL Rahul made 58 runs off 44 deliveries, while Nicholas Pooran scored 64 runs off 41 deliveries. Trent Boult was the most successful bowler for Rajasthan and took two wickets for 35 runs in four overs.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 SV Samson (RR) 1 1 1 82 82* - 52 157.69 - 1 - 3 6 2 AD Russell (KKR) 1 1 1 64 64* - 25 256 - 1 - 3 7 3 H Klaasen (SRH) 1 1 - 63 63 63 29 217.24 - 1 - 0 8 4 SM Curran (PBKS) 1 1 - 63 63 63 47 134.04 - 1 - 6 1 5 KL Rahul (LSG) 1 1 - 58 58 58 44 131.81 - 1 - 4 2 6 PD Salt (KKR) 1 1 - 54 54 54 40 135 - 1 - 3 3 7 Anuj Rawat (RCB) 1 1 - 48 48 48 25 192 - - - 4 3 8 N Pooran (LSG) 1 1 1 47 47* - 29 162.06 - - - 1 4 9 R Parag (RR) 1 1 - 43 43 43 29 148.27 - - - 1 3 10 KD Karthik (RCB) 1 1 1 38 38* - 26 146.15 - - - 3 2

Sanju Samson has jumped to first place after playing a knock of an unbeaten 82 runs off 52 deliveries against Lucknow Super Giants.

Andre Russell has moved to second place and has 64 runs to his name.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 63 runs off 29 deliveries in his first outing and is in third position.

Sam Curran played a match-winning knock of 63 runs off 47 deliveries for Punjab Kings in their first game. He is in fourth place.

KL Rahul scored 58 runs off 44 deliveries in his first outing against Rajasthan Royals to jump to fifth position.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 1 1 24 4 - 29 4 4/29 7.25 7.25 6 1 - 2 T Natarajan (SRH) 1 1 24 4 - 32 3 3/32 10.66 8 8 - - 3 Harshit Rana (KKR) 1 1 24 4 - 33 3 3/33 11 8.25 8 - - 4 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 1 1 24 4 - 20 2 2/20 10 5 12 - - 5 AD Russell (KKR) 1 1 12 2 - 25 2 2/25 12.5 12.5 6 - - 6 C Green (RCB) 1 1 18 3 - 27 2 2/27 13.5 9 9 - - 7 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 1 1 24 4 - 28 2 2/28 14 7 12 - - 8 TA Boult (RR) 1 1 24 4 - 35 2 2/35 17.5 8.75 12 - - 9 M Markande (SRH) 1 1 24 4 - 39 2 2/39 19.5 9.75 12 - - 10 Naveen-ul-Haq (LSG) 1 1 24 4 - 41 2 2/41 20.5 10.25 12 - -

Mustafizur Rahman is still in first place after taking four wickets for 29 runs in his debut game for Chennai Super Kings against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

T Natarajan picked up three wickets for 32 runs in four overs in his first outing and is still in second position.

Harshit Rana jumped to third place after his first outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad and has maintained his position. He bagged three wickets for 33 runs in four overs.

Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets for 20 runs in four overs in his first outing and is in fourth place.

Andre Russell is in fifth place and took two wickets for 25 runs in his first outing.

Trent Boult has jumped to eighth position and took two wickets for 35 runs in his first outing.