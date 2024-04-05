IPL 2024 top run-getters and wicket-takers after SRH vs CSK (Updated) ft. Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a six-wicket comprehensive win over Chennai Super Kings in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

After losing the toss, CSK were tasked to bat first on Friday, April 5. Rachin Ravindra (12) couldn't create an impact but Ruturaj Gaikwad (26) and Ajinkya Rahane (35) scored some important runs. Shivam Dube (45) was the top-scorer of the innings in 24 balls with two fours and four sixes.

Ravindra Jadeja's 23-ball 31-run unbeaten knock propelled CSK to 165/5 in 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Pat Cummins, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Jaydev Unadkat scalped a wicket apiece.

The chase was of a one-way traffic, thanks to Abhishek Sharma's 12-ball 37-run knock including three fours and four sixes. Travis Head supported him well, scoring 31 runs in 24 balls. Aiden Markram (50), Shahbaz Ahmed (18), Nitish Reddy (14*), and Heinrich Klaasen (10*) finished off the game in 18.1 overs with six wickets in hand.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2204 season.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 4 4 1 203 83* 67.66 144 140.97 - 2 - 17 8 2 R Parag (RR) 3 3 2 181 84* 181 113 160.17 - 2 - 13 12 3 H Klaasen (SRH) 4 4 2 168 80* 84 80 210 - 2 - 5 17 4 Shubman Gill (GT) 4 4 1 164 89* 54.66 103 159.22 - 1 - 11 7 5 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 4 4 - 161 63 40.25 74 217.56 - 1 - 12 15 6 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 4 4 - 160 45 40 125 128 - - - 16 2 7 RR Pant (DC) 4 4 - 152 55 38 96 158.33 - 2 - 12 9 8 DA Warner (DC) 4 4 - 148 52 37 103 143.68 - 1 - 15 9 9 S Dube (CSK) 4 4 1 148 51 49.33 92 160.86 - 1 - 9 10 10 N Pooran (LSG) 3 3 2 146 64* 146 83 175.9 - 1 - 8 12

RCB captain Virat Kohli continues to lead the batting standings with 203 runs from four innings while RR dashing batter Riyan Parag (181) retained his second position with 181 runs from three innings.

SRH hard-hitting batter Heinrich Klaasen (177) and GT skipper Shubman Gill (164) continued to settle with the third and fourth ranks. SRH top-order batter Abhishek Sharma (161) ascended from the 12th to the fifth rank.

Sai Sudharsan (160), Rishabh Pant (152), and David Warner (148) slipped one spot each to secure the sixth, seventh, and eighth ranks respectively.

CSK’s explosive batter Shivam Dube (148) rocketed from the 17th to the ninth slot. LSG’s star batter Nicholas Pooran (146) slipped two spots to make it to the 10th rank.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 MM Sharma (GT) 4 4 96 16 - 131 7 3/25 18.71 8.18 13.71 - - 2 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 3 3 72 12 - 106 7 4/29 15.14 8.83 10.28 1 - 3 MP Yadav (LSG) 2 2 48 8 - 41 6 3/14 6.83 5.12 8 - - 4 YS Chahal (RR) 3 3 60 10 - 55 6 3/11 9.16 5.5 10 - - 5 KK Ahmed (DC) 4 4 96 16 1 131 6 2/21 21.83 8.18 16 - - 6 K Rabada (PBKS) 4 4 96 16 - 141 6 2/23 23.5 8.81 16 - - 7 AD Russell (KKR) 3 3 44 7.2 - 68 5 2/25 13.6 9.27 8.8 - - 8 Harshit Rana (KKR) 3 2 48 8 - 72 5 3/33 14.4 9 9.6 - - 9 TA Boult (RR) 3 3 66 11 - 86 5 3/22 17.2 7.81 13.2 - - 10 N Burger (RR) 3 3 60 10 - 91 5 2/29 18.2 9.1 12 - -

CSK pacer Mustafizur Rahman continues to lead the bowling standings with seven scalps at 15.14. Meanwhile, Mohit Sharma retained his second rank with seven wickets at 18.71.

Mayank Yadav (6), Yuzvendra Chahal (6), Khaleel Ahmed (6), and Kagiso Rabada (6) retained their third, fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks at 6.83, 9.16, 21.83, and 23.5 respectively.

Andre Russell (5), Harshit Rana (5), Trent Boult (5) and Nandre Burger (5) remained at seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks at an average of 13.6, 14.4, 17.2, and 18.2 respectively.