IPL 2024 top run-getters and wicket-takers after SRH vs MI (Updated) ft. Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad took on Mumbai Indians in the 8th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Wednesday, March 27, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

MI won the toss and elected to bowl. SRH had a historical outing as they made 277 runs for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. This is the highest total in IPL’s history, overtaking RCB's 263. Heinrich Klaasen was the highest scorer for the team and remained unbeaten on 80 runs off 34 deliveries.

MI scored 246 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by 31 runs. Tilak Varma was the only batter who scored a half-century for MI, making 64 runs off 34 deliveries. Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers and took two wickets for 35 runs in four overs.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 H Klaasen (SRH) 2 2 1 143 80* 143 63 226.98 - 2 - 4 15 2 V Kohli (RCB) 2 2 - 98 77 49 69 142.02 - 1 - 11 3 3 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 2 2 - 95 63 47.5 42 226.19 - 1 - 7 9 4 NT Tilak Varma (MI) 2 2 - 89 64 44.5 53 167.92 - 1 - 3 7 5 SM Curran (PBKS) 2 2 - 86 63 43 64 134.37 - 1 - 9 1 6 S Dube (CSK) 2 2 1 85 51 85 51 166.66 - 1 - 6 6 7 R Ravindra (CSK) 2 2 - 83 46 41.5 35 237.14 - - - 9 6 8 SV Samson (RR) 1 1 1 82 82* - 52 157.69 - 1 - 3 6 9 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 2 2 - 82 45 41 70 117.14 - - - 6 1 10 RG Sharma (MI) 2 2 - 69 43 34.5 41 168.29 - - - 8 4

Heinrich Klaasen has jumped to first place and has 143 runs to his name in two matches at a strike rate of 226.98.

Virat Kohli has slipped to second position from first and has scored 98 runs in two games at an average of 49. Abhishek Sharma has moved to third position and has amassed a total of 95 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 226.19.

Tilak Varma has become the new fourth-highest run-scorer and has made 89 runs in two matches at an average of 44.5. Sam Curran has moved to fifth position from second and has scored 86 runs in two games at a strike rate of 134.37.

Shivam Dube has slipped to sixth place from third and has scored 85 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 166.66. Rachin Ravindra is in seventh place now and was earlier the fourth-highest run-scorer. He has made 83 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 237.14.

Sanju Samson has slipped to eighth position from fifth and had made 82 runs in his first outing. Sai Sudharsan has moved to ninth place from sixth and has scored 82 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 117.14.

Rohit Sharma has jumped to 10th position on this list of the batters with the most runs. He has scored 69 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 168.29.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 2 2 48 8 - 59 6 4/29 9.83 7.37 8 1 - 2 Harpreet Brar (PBKS) 2 2 42 7 - 27 3 2/13 9 3.85 14 - - 3 T Natarajan (SRH) 1 1 24 4 - 32 3 3/32 10.66 8 8 - - 4 Harshit Rana (KKR) 1 1 24 4 - 33 3 3/33 11 8.25 8 - - 5 JJ Bumrah (MI) 2 2 48 8 - 50 3 3/14 16.66 6.25 16 - - 6 K Rabada (PBKS) 2 2 48 8 - 59 3 2/23 19.66 7.37 16 - - 7 SH Johnson (GT) 2 2 36 6 - 60 3 2/25 20 10 12 - - 8 DL Chahar (CSK) 2 2 48 8 - 65 3 2/28 21.66 8.12 16 - - 9 PJ Cummins (SRH) 2 2 48 8 - 67 3 2/35 22.33 8.37 16 - - 10 MM Sharma (GT) 2 2 48 8 - 68 3 2/32 22.66 8.5 16 - -

Mustafizur Rahman is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has picked six wickets in two matches at an average of 9.83.

Harpreet Brar has moved to second place from third and has picked three wickets in two matches at an economy of 3.85. T Natarajan has moved to third place from fourth and picked three wickets in his first outing.

Harshit Rana has jumped to fourth position from fifth and took three wickets for 33 runs in four overs in his first game. Jasprit Bumrah has slipped to fifth place from second place and has taken three wickets in two matches at an average of 16.66.

Kagiso Rabada is still in sixth place and has taken three wickets in two matches at an economy of 7.37. Spencer Johnson is still the seventh-highest wicket-taker and has taken three wickets in two games at a strike rate of 12.

Deepak Chahar has picked three wickets in two matches at an average of 21.66 and is still in eighth place on this list. Pat Cummins has jumped to ninth place and has taken three wickets in two games at an average of 22.33.

Mohit Sharma has slipped to 10th position from ninth and has picked three wickets in two games at an economy of 8.5.