IPL 2024 viewership hits 51 crore after 51 matches; 5% growth from previous high in 2019

The viewership records continue to tumble for IPL 2024, with the latest data by BARC reporting that host broadcaster Disney Star has recorded 51 crore viewers through the first 51 matches of the season. The figure is a 5 percent growth from the previous high after the same number of games in 2019.

Furthermore, there has also been an 18% growth from the previous edition in total watch time, currently at 35,600 crore. Added to that is also a 19% growth in TVR (Television Ratings) for the first 51 games, compared to the previous high in the 2021 season.

A statement released by Disney Star said:

"The TATA IPL 2024 season is reaching its fever pitch, and Star Sports is capturing the electrifying race to the playoffs with unique surround programming. The battle for the top four positions is set to go down to the wire, promising thrilling and exceptionally close matchups, making it one of the most compelling races in IPL history."

The ongoing IPL also set an all-time record for opening day TV viewership with 16.8 crore viewers and 1,276 crore minutes of watch time.

IPL 2024 Playoff Race heats up with 13 League-stage matches remaining

The intense battle for playoff spots between the teams has been a major reason behind the record-breaking viewership in IPL 2024.

With 57 league-stage games done and only 13 left, all the teams except the Mumbai Indians (MI) stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs. As things stand, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are sitting pretty in the top two with eight wins in 11 outings.

Positions 3 to 6 are separated by just two points, with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) clinging to 3rd with 14 points, while Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on 12 points each.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Gujarat Titans (GT) are on 8 points with three games each left. Yet, all three teams still have an outside chance of playoff qualification.

With two points and only two games left, MI are the only team to be officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The upcoming clash between RCB and PBKS on May 9 will see the loser join MI as the 2nd team to be eliminated from playoff qualification.

