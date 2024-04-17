IPL 2024 weather update: Ahmedabad weather report for April 17 for GT vs DC match

The 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) go up against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 17.

Both teams find themselves in the second half of the points table. Last year's finalists GT are placed sixth in the standings with six points from as many games, including three wins and as many defeats.

The Titans humbled table-topper Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last game, successfully chasing down 197 runs to win by three wickets. Gujarat are coming into the contest on the back of a seven-day break and will hope to maintain their winning momentum.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have been inconsistent this season. They find themselves in the penultimate position with two wins and four defeats from six matches.

However, DC will be high on confidence after defeating the Lucknow Super Gitans in their previous fixture. They successfully chased down 168 runs, thanks to a super show from debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk. With every match a virtual knockout from here on, the Capitals will want to keep the winning run going and keep themselves in the hunt for a top-four finish.

With both teams vying for a place in the top four, a cracking contest beckons fans in Ahmedabad tonight. Speaking of the weather in the city, it will likely be extremely hot, with the temperature almost touching the 40 degrees Celsius mark. There will be some relief for players as the temperature is expected to go down a bit as the match progresses. Humidity levels will hover in the 20s.

According to Accuweather, there is no rain in the forecast. Thus, a full 40 overs of contest is expected on Wednesday.

What is the head-to-head record between GT and DC in the IPL?

Since GT's induction into the IPL in 2022, the two teams have met each other three times. The Titans have come out on top twice, while Delhi have won once.

The last time these two sides met was in IPL 2023 when the Capitals successfully defended 130 runs to win the match by five runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback