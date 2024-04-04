IPL 2024 weather update: Ahmedabad weather report for April 4 for GT vs PBKS match

The 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, April 4.

Both teams have played three games each so far this season. Punjab have managed to win only one game and are placed seventh in the standings with two points. PBKS were blown away by Lucknow Super Giant pacer Mayank Yadav in their last game, as they fell to chase 200, falling short by 21 runs.

Gujarat, on the other hand, have won two games and find themselves in the fifth spot. Last year's runners-up thrashed SunRisers Hyderabad in their last game, winning by seven wickets. GT successfully chased 163 runs with five balls to spare at home.

With the race for a top-four finish slowly picking up, both teams will be aiming for a win on Thursday. And much to the delight of players, the weather is expected to be pleasant with relatively less humidity.

According to Accuweather, the temperature will hover between 30 and 33 degrees Celsius during game time. However, the actual feeling would be a couple of degrees less than the original temperature, given that the humidity levels would be ranging in the 20s.

Meanwhile, there is no rain in the forecast for Thursday in Ahmedabad, although there would be significant cloud cover in the city.

What is the head-to-head record between GT and PBKS in IPL?

Gujarat and Punjab have played against each other in the IPL only three times in the past. The Titans have emerged victorious in two matches, while PBKS have come out on top only once.

The last time they met each other was in IPL 2023, GT won the match convincingly by six wickets. Shubman Gill scored a fine half-century, as Gujarat chased down 154 runs with one ball to spare.