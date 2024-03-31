IPL 2024 weather update: Ahmedabad weather report for March 31 for GT vs SRH match

The first match of Sunday's doubleheader will see Gujarat Titans (GT) lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 12th match of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.

Both teams have had a similar journey in IPL 2024 so far. Gujarat won the first match before going down against Chennai Super Kings in their last game. Hyderabad, on the other hand, went down fighting against Kolkata Knight Riders in their tournament opener. However, they bounced back superbly in a high-scoring game to beat Mumbai Indians. Incidentally, both teams have defeated only Mumbai in IPL 2024 so far.

With both teams reeling in the middle of the points table, they will look to win the match and mive up in the standings.

This will be the second game at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and fans are expected to flock to the ground in huge numbers this being a Sunday fixture. It is expected to be hot and humid in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon.

The temperatures are expected to hover between 34 and 37 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be a degree or two less than the original temperature given that the humidity would range on the lower side.

Moreover, there is no rain in the forecast and thus a full 40 overs of action is anticipated on Sunday.

IPL 2024: GT vs SRH Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, and Akash Maharaj Singh.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, and Matthew Wade.