IPL 2024 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for March 25 for RCB vs PBKS match

The sixth game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

Bengaluru went down in their first game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets. Their bowlers failed to defend 173 runs on Friday, March 22. RCB will look to put that defeat behind them and come out all guns blazing on Monday night in search of their maiden win of the season.

Punjab, on the other hand, began their IPL 2024 campaign with a convincing victory. They successfully chased 175 runs to dent Rishabh Pant's grand comeback. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, PBKS will look to continue their winning momentum and get to the top of the points table.

This is the first game in Bengaluru this season and fans are expected to flock to the stadium in huge numbers despite it being on a Monday. The weather is likely to be pleasant in Bengaluru during the IPL game. The temperature is likely to hover between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius, however, the actual feeling would be a couple of degrees lower than the original temperature.

The humidity will also be on the lower side, ranging in the 30s. Dew might play a significant role in the second half of the game tonight.

IPL 2024: RCB vs PBKS Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Tom Curran, and Reece Topley.

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, and Vishwanath Singh.