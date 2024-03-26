IPL 2024 weather update: Chennai weather report for March 26 for CSK vs GT match

The seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) go up against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Chepauk Stadium on Tuesday.

Both teams won their first match of this year's IPL and will look to continue their winning run. While CSK beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on the opening night, Gujarat trumped Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday.

The Titans will look to complete the act of revenge for their defeat in the IPL 2023 summit clash. A win for either team will propel them to the top of the IPL 2024 points table.

While a clash of titans looms, fans will be eager to know how the temperature might pan out on Tuesday night in Chennai. While there is no rain in the forecast, it will be hot and humid in the southern part of India. The temperature will be hovering in the 30 degrees Celsius range. However, the actual feeling will be three to four degrees higher.

The humidity is likely to be on the higher side, ranging in the 80s, making it extremely difficult for players to cope with the conditions.

IPL 2024: CSK vs GT Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, and Aravelly Avanish.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, and Jayant Yadav.