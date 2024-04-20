IPL 2024 weather update: Delhi weather report for April 20 for DC vs SRH match

The 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) host the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 20.

The SunRisers have had an excellent run in the tournament so far. They have won four out of six matches and are placed fourth in the standings with eight points. SRH are currently on a three-match winning streak and defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 25 runs in the last game.

Delhi, on the other hand, had a horrible start to their IPL 2024 campaign, losing the first two matches. However, DC have bounced back, winning three out of their next five games. The Capitals are currently on a two-match winning streak and are placed sixth in the standings with six points from seven matches.

DC secured a convincing win by six wickets over IPL 2023 finalists, Gujarat Titans, in their last outing, and will hope to keep the momentum going as they look to secure a top-four berth.

This will be Delhi's first home game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and fans are expected to flock to the stadium in huge numbers.

Speaking of the weather conditions in Delhi, it will be hot with temperatures ranging in the 35 degrees Celsius range. Humidity is expected to be less, thus, the actual feeling will be a bit less than the original temperature.

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of rain during the game. Thus, an uninterrupted contest will likely unfurl at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday night.

What is the head-to-head record between DC and SRH in the IPL?

The two teams have had a very neck-to-neck competition in the IPL. They have met each other 23 times, with SunRisers Hyderabad coming out on top 12 times. Delhi, on the other hand, have won 11 games.

The last time these two teams met, the SunRisers won by nine runs after successfully defending 197 runs.

