IPL 2024 weather update: Hyderabad weather report for April 5 for SRH vs CSK match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.

The Super Kings made a great start to this year's tournament, exactly where they left off last season. They thrashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in the first two games to take an early lead. However, they lost to the Delhi Capitals in their last game. With two wins in three games, CSK are now placed third in the standings with four points.

SRH, on the other hand, have largely underperformed despite having a strong squad at their disposal. They went down against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last over in their first game before posting a record total to beat Mumbai Indians in their second outing.

However, a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans in their last game means they now have a solitary victory from three matches. The SunRisers currently find themselves in the seventh spot with two points from three games.

Both teams are coming into the contest on the back of a defeat and will be desperate to get back to winning form. With a crucial encounter on the cards, fans are certainly eager about how the weather will pan out in Hyderabad on Friday.

According to Accuweather, the city is expected to witness high temperatures during the game. It is expected to hover between 32 and 37 degrees Celsius in and around the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The humidity levels will be on the lower side but there will be significant cloud cover, which will make the weather suffocating.

However, there is no chance of rain at all during the game in Hyderabad on Friday evening.

What is the head-to-head record between CSK and SRH in IPL?

Chennai and Hyderabad have previously met 19 times in IPL's history. Five-time champions CSK have won 14 of those, while SRH have emerged victorious in only five of them.

The last match between these two teams in IPL was also won by Chennai by seven wickets in a low-scoring game at Chepauk.