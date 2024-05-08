IPL 2024 weather update: Hyderabad weather report for May 8 for SRH vs LSG match

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) return to home turf to face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a crucial IPL 2024 encounter for a spot in the top four. The two sides are scheduled to lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 8.

SRH have been in a slump of late, losing three of their last four matches. Their sole win in recent times came during their last outing at home, in the form of a last-gasp win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

LSG found themselves out of the top four after a demoralizing defeat at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KL Rahul and company were thoroughly outplayed across all departments to suffer a 98-run defeat in their last home game of the season.

When it comes to the weather for the upcoming contest, it does not make for good reading. Parts of Telangana were subjected to rainfall on Tuesday, May 7, and the continued showers could spell trouble. According to AccuWeather, there is a prominent chance for rainfall in the evening, right before the match is scheduled to begin, and it is expected to continue late into the night.

Given that rainfall is expected, a heavy cloud cover will be imminent. Temperature is predicted to hover around the 30-degree Celsius mark and the humidity will be close to 60 percent.

SRH are yet to record a win over LSG in the IPL

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have come up against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) thrice since the latter's inception. However, the Orange Army have been on the losing side all three times so far.

The first time these two sides met, LSG recorded a 12-run win, courtesy of Avesh Khan's spell of 4-24. In the previous season, LSG proceeded to complete a double over SRH. In Hyderabad, LSG chased down the 183-run target, with the former SRH player, Nicholas Pooran, scoring 44 runs off just 13 deliveries.

In the reverse fixture earlier that season, LSG had recorded a five-wicket win in the low-scoring encounter in Lucknow on the back of Krunal Pandya's all-round exploits.

