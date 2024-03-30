IPL 2024 weather update: Lucknow weather report for March 30 for LSG vs PBKS match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 11th match of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, March 30.

LSG had a sorrowful start to ther IPL 2024 campaign, losing to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 20 runs in a high-scoring thriller. KL Rahul and company will look to inspire his side to return to winning ways and open their account. They are currently placed last in the standings.

PBKS, meanwhile, have played two games so far this season. They began their campaign with a thumping victory over Delhi Capitals but succumbed to a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next outing. With two points from as many games, they are fifth in the standings.

Led by Shikhar Dhawan, the Punjab Kings will look to bounce back and put their campaign back on track.

With both teams coming from the back of defeats, they will be desperate to return to winning ways. Much to the delight of players from both camps, the weather is expected to be pleasant in Lucknow on Saturday night.

The temperature is expected to hover between 28 and 34 degrees Celsius. The sky is expected to be mostly clear and the actual feeling would be a degree or two fewer than the original temperature. The humidity is also expected to be relatively less, ranging in the 20s.

According to Accuweather, the air quality is deemed to be 'very unhealthy,' and the players need to be cautious about it.

IPL 2024: LSG vs PBKS Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, and Arshin Kulkarni.

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, and Vishwanath Singh.