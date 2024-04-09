IPL 2024 weather update: Mullanpur weather report for April 9 for PBKS vs SRH match

The 23rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) host SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 9.

PBKS are currently sixth in the points table with two wins and as many defeats from four matches. The Kings began their IPL 2024 campaign with a victory but went down in their next two games. However, they have bounced once again by beating last year's runner-up Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Led by veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab will look to keep up the winning run going and be in the hunt for a playoff berth.

SunRisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, are placed just above Punjab Kings in the points table. They also have four points under their belt with two wins and as many defeats from four games. SRH began their campaign with a loss but bounced back to beat Mumbai Indians after posting a record total.

Pat Cummins and company suffered another defeat but won their previous fixture against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. The SunRisers will look to keep the winning run going and move up in the standings.

With both teams fighting for the two points on offer, an exciting game is on the cards. Fans are expected to flock to the stadium in huge numbers and they are keen to know about how the weather will pan out on Tuesday evening.

The weather conditions in Mullanpur on Tuesday will be pleasant for a good game of cricket. The temperature will hover around 28-29 degrees Celsius during the game.

The skies are expected to be mostly clear, with no rain threat, according to The Weather Channel. The humidity is expected to range in the 30, with wind blowing in and around the stadium.

What is the head-to-head record between PBKS and SRH in the IPL?

Punjab and Hyderabad have played each other 21 times in the IPL in the past. SRH, who won the title in 2016, have emerged victorious 14 times, while PBKS have come out on top on seven occasions.

The last time these two sides met in IPL 2023, Hyderabad won convincingly by eight wickets.