IPL 2024 weather update: Mumbai weather report for April 7 for MI vs DC match

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to lock horns in match number 20 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7. The afternoon clash kicks off at 3:30 PM (IST).

Both Mumbai and Delhi have had a slow start to the season and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. The Hardik Pandya-led MI are the only team to still be searching for their maiden win in IPL 2024.

With three back-to-back losses, they are placed last on the points table. Rishabh Pant's DC, on the other hand, have a solitary win to their name from three outings and occupy the penultimate position in the table.

MI registered an underwhelming 125-run total against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous fixture, where they suffered a six-wicket defeat at home. DC lost their previous game by 106 runs to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), failing to chase down a mammoth 273-run target.

The upcoming clash between Mumbai and Delhi is expected to be a high-octane one as both sides are expected to go out all guns blazing in an attempt to get their campaign back on track.

An uninterrupted contest is on the cards as the weather is unlikely to play spoilsport. As per AccuWeather, clear skies are expected during the match, with the temperature hovering between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity will go as high as 43% towards the back end of the game.

What is the head-to-head record between MI and DC in IPL?

MI and DC have faced off 33 times in the IPL. Mumbai have a slight advantage in terms of the head-to-head record, with 18 wins, while Delhi have emerged victorious 15 times.

Mumbai secured a six-wicket win over Delhi last year in IPL 2023. The two have met eight times at the Wankhede, out of which MI have five wins to their name, while DC have three.