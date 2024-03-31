IPL 2024 weather update: Vizag weather report for March 31 for DC vs CSK match

The second game of Sunday will see Delhi Capitals (DC) host defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024 in Visakhapatnam on March 31.

CSK have started from where they left off last season. They have won both their games so far in IPL 2024 and are currently at the top of the standings with four points from two games.

DC, on the other hand, have had a contrasting start to their IPL 2024 campaign. They have lost both their games against the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals and languish in the penultimate position in the standings. Rishabh Pant and company will have an uphill task to trump CSK and secure their maiden win of the season.

This will be DC's maiden home game despite playing away from home. Fans can anticipate pleasant weather conditions on Sunday evening in Visakhapatnam. The temperature will hover on the lower side, ranging in the 30 degrees Celsius mark. However, the actual feeling would be three-four degrees higher than the original temperature. The humidity will be on the higher side, hovering in the 80s.

Moreover, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the clash between DC and CSK on Sunday evening.

IPL 2024: DC vs CSK Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, and Swastik Chikara.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, and Aravelly Avanish.