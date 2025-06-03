  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony: Shankar Mahadevan leads special tribute to Indian Armed Forces [Watch]

IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony: Shankar Mahadevan leads special tribute to Indian Armed Forces [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jun 03, 2025 19:17 IST
2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Shankar Mahadevan performs during the IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony - Source: Getty

Renowned musician Shankar Mahadevan led a special tribute to the Indian Armed Forces during the IPL 2025 closing ceremony ahead of the final. The summit clash is being played on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ad

Shankar Mahadevan performed with his sons Shivam and Siddharth, among others, setting the stage on fire with their mesmerizing performance as a special tribute to the Indian Armed Forces. The closing ceremony began at 6pm IST, 90 minutes before the start of the final.

The ceremony was also lit up by a special dance performance, with the dancers sporting colors of the Indian flag. Moreover, a helicopter show also took place as part of the ceremony.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the visuals from the IPL 2025 closing ceremony here:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Either RCB or PBKS will win their first IPL trophy

Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), who are playing in the IPL 2025 final, have never won the trophy. RCB have played three finals before, whereas PBKS have played one, in 2014.

Both teams have played exceptional cricket this season. Notably, RCB beat PBKS in Qualifier 1 to progress to the summit clash. PBKS, after the defeat, bounced back with a win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 to go through to the finals.

PBKS have won the toss and asked RCB to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The eyes will be on the likes of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, who will have a massive role to play for their respective teams.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications