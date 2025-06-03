IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony: Shankar Mahadevan leads special tribute to Indian Armed Forces [Watch]

Renowned musician Shankar Mahadevan led a special tribute to the Indian Armed Forces during the IPL 2025 closing ceremony ahead of the final. The summit clash is being played on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Shankar Mahadevan performed with his sons Shivam and Siddharth, among others, setting the stage on fire with their mesmerizing performance as a special tribute to the Indian Armed Forces. The closing ceremony began at 6pm IST, 90 minutes before the start of the final.
The ceremony was also lit up by a special dance performance, with the dancers sporting colors of the Indian flag. Moreover, a helicopter show also took place as part of the ceremony.
Watch the visuals from the IPL 2025 closing ceremony here:
Either RCB or PBKS will win their first IPL trophy
Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), who are playing in the IPL 2025 final, have never won the trophy. RCB have played three finals before, whereas PBKS have played one, in 2014.
Both teams have played exceptional cricket this season. Notably, RCB beat PBKS in Qualifier 1 to progress to the summit clash. PBKS, after the defeat, bounced back with a win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 to go through to the finals.
PBKS have won the toss and asked RCB to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The eyes will be on the likes of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, who will have a massive role to play for their respective teams.
