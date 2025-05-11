IPL 2025 final could be pushed to May 30 as BCCI reworks schedule post suspension: Reports

As per a report in Indian Express, the BCCI is working on rescheduling IPL 2025, with the final possibly taking place on May 30. Earlier, the tournament was set to be concluded on May 25, but was unfortunately suspended for a week on May 9. Moreover, no clear roadmap was laid by the apex board on the resumption of the tournament.

So far, 58 games have been played in the tournament, with the recent fixture between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on May 8 in Dharmsala called off mid-way.

The report hints at three venues, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, hosting the remaining 16 games (including playoffs), starting from May 16. After getting a clear picture about the availability of overseas players, the IPL governing council may announce the revised schedule of the tournament on Sunday, May 11.

“As the IPL was suspended for a week, there is a possibility of the IPL final now being played on May 30 instead of May 25 with limited venues. The schedule will be sent to all IPL teams by tonight,” a source in the BCCI told Indian Express.

Most of the overseas players and support staff had flown back to their respective homes on Friday as per the aforementioned report. However, after BCCI's directives, the franchises are now making travel arrangements to bring them back.

“All franchises have been told to inform its team to report to their respective destination by Tuesday,” a source in the Indian board confirmed to Indian Express.

The revised schedule can also witness multiple double-headers being planned to complete the tournament by this month.

IPL 2025 suspension allows RCB skipper Rajat Patidar to recover from injury

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar is reportedly recovering from a finger injury. He sustained the blow during RCB's clash against CSK on May 3, in Bengaluru. If the IPL had continued as per schedule, he would have missed the next two games.

In place of him, keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma was in line to captain RCB. The same was revealed by Sharma on RCB Bold Diaries, where he said (via ESPNCricinfo):

"I was very grateful for the opportunity given to me. They were giving me an opportunity to captain RCB and it's a very big thing for me and my family. I was thinking of what the right combination would be because both Devdutt [Padikkal] and Rajat were not available, and it was a big responsibility to replace them."

RCB currently sit in the second position with eight victories in 11 games and 16 points. A win in any of the three games could help them finish in the top two spots after the completion of the league stage.

