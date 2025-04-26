  • home icon
IPL 2025 KKR vs PBKS Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Apr 26, 2025 11:08 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty
Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens on Saturday, April 26. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 44 of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, April 26. KKR are seventh in the points table, with three wins and five losses from eight games. On the other hand, PBKS are in fifth position. They have 10 points from eight matches, with five wins and three losses.

Defending champions Kolkata went down to Gujarat Titans (GT) by 39 runs in their previous match at Eden Gardens. Batting first, GT put up 198-3 on the board in their 20 overs. In the chase, KKR were held to 159-8. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane hammered 50 off 36 balls, but lacked support from other batters.

Punjab were beaten by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets in their previous match in Mullanpur. Batting first, PBKS struggled as they only managed to put up 157-6 on the board in the 20 overs. Prabhsimran Singh top-scored with 33 off 17 balls. In the chase, RCB cruised to victory in 18.5 overs.

IPL 2025 KKR vs PBKS telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match can be watched on Star Sports network channels. A post on Star Sports' official X handle stated that the live telecast of the Kolkata-Punjab clash will be available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

The live coverage of match number 44 of IPL 2025 will start at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will be held at 7:00 PM, while the game will get underway at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2025 KKR vs PBKS live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app as well as the website. Viewers must have a subscription plan to watch the match.

As per details accessed from the JioHotstar website, three annual subscription plans are currently available - Super (₹899/year), Super + Ads Free (₹1,099/year) and Premium (₹1,499/year). A mobile plan can also be bought at ₹499/year.

Annual plans apart, JioHotstar is also offering three-month subscription offers - Super (₹299/ 3 months), Premium (₹499/ 3 months) and mobile (₹149/ 3 months). Fans can visit the JioHotstar website for more detail.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has extended its special IPL 2025 offer till April 30. On a recharge of ₹299 on a Jio SIM, Reliance Jio is offering JioHotstar free for 90 days. Those who do not have a Jio SIM can purchase one to avail benefits of the offer.

