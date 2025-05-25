IPL 2025 playoffs: How can GT finish in the top two after their 83-run loss against CSK?

Gujarat Titans (GT) no longer have fate in their own hands regarding a top-two position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 standings, and are in a rather awkward position following their crushing 83-run loss against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25.

GT, following consecutive losses, are in trouble and finish with 18 points and a net run rate of +0.602. For GT to finish in the top two, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) must beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last league match. In such a scenario, RCB will finish with 17 points, one below GT's tally.

In the other key contest for the playoffs scenario, MI face PBKS in Jaipur. The result of this contest is rather inconsequential for GT, as long as RCB lose to LSG. If PBKS beat MI, they will have 19 points and top the table, while GT finish second with 18, RCB third with 17 (if they lose to LSG), MI will be fourth with their already existing tally of 16.

Should MI beat PBKS, even then GT ends up in the top two (if RCB lose to LSG). In that case, MI will top the table with 18 points, while GT finish second with the same points tally (inferior net run rate to MI), PBKS and RCB both finish with 17 points apiece, and will face each other in the eliminator.

However, if RCB wins against LSG, then they automatically head for Qualifier 1 with a points tally of 19. In that case, GT are destined for the Eliminator since the PBKS vs MI clash is a loss-loss scenario for them.

"I think the game pretty much went away from us in the powerplay" - GT captain Shubman Gill reflects on crushing loss

GT are losing their sheen ahead of the playoffs after conceding over 200 runs on home turf across back-to-back games while Jos Buttler is also set to be unavailable for the playoffs.

Chasing the mammoth 231-run target, the Shubman Gill-led side were never in the hunt. The in-form top-order crumbled under the pressure of the steep required rate, and the middle order could not cope up with the demands as well.

"I think the game pretty much went away from us in the powerplay, we never really came back. Chasing 230 is always a tricky target. Teams already eliminated have nothing to lose and they come out all guns blazing. We weren't able to stay calm under pressure and I think we gave in to pressure," Gill said during the post-match presentation (via Cricbuzz).

The Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be played in Mullanpur on May 29 and May 30, respectively.

