IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification: How can Mumbai Indians finish in top two after winning MI vs DC match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) pulled off one of their customary come-from-behind acts to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs with a 59-run win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. In a virtual do-or-die encounter for the fourth and final playoff spot, MI were in early trouble at 58/3 and later 123/5.

However, a final flourish from Suryakumar Yadav (73*off 43) and Naman Dhir (24*off 8) helped them post a competitive 180/5 in 20 overs. The bowlers, led by three-wicket hauls from Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah, took over and bowled DC out for a dismal 121.

MI started the 2025 IPL season with only a lone win in five outings before winning seven of their last eight games to reach 16 points in 13 matches and clinch a playoff spot. While qualifying for the playoffs is undoubtedly an incredible achievement for a side that was down and out after five games, MI still face an uphill task to win a sixth IPL title.

MI are on 16 points in 13 matches, but the three teams above them, Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS), boast 18, 17, and 17 points with two games remaining each. It is no secret that a top-two finish is a near-must for a team to go all the way and clinch the title, considering the allowance for a loss in the playoffs.

For MI to finish in the top two, several things must work in their favor, starting with them winning their final league stage game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). That aside, MI will need two of PBKS, RCB, or GT to lose their two remaining league stage matches.

Should GT be one of the two teams suffering defeats in each of their last two matches, MI will also have to pip them on net run-rate as both teams will finish on 18 points. The above scenarios exclude potential rain-interrupted matches that could result in shared points.

Has any team ever won the IPL title finishing outside the top two?

The playoff format with the qualifier and eliminator began in the 2010 IPL season to provide an added incentive to the sides finishing in the top two of the points table. In the 14 finished seasons since, only once has a team finished outside the top two and won the IPL title.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) achieved that incredible feat in their title run in 2016, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Gujarat Lions, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). While the team finishing in the top two can afford a loss in the first qualifier and win only two out of three games to win the title, those finishing in third or fourth must win a hat-trick of matches to win the title.

MI are renowned for pulling off the improbable in their rich IPL history, and a record sixth title might have to go through the hardest route of winning three consecutive playoff games should they remain at fourth position.

