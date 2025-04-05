IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK vs DC match

Delhi Capitals (DC) have moved up to the first position in the IPL 2025 points table after completing a hat-trick of wins. The Delhi-based franchise recorded their first away win of the season against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in an afternoon match on April 5.

This match has helped DC take their tally to six points from three matches. The Capitals have also improved their net run rate to +1.257. Punjab Kings have dropped down to the second spot in the IPL 2025 points table because of DC's rise.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings continue to be in the eighth position in the IPL 2025 points table. The Chennai-based franchise have two points from four matches. Their net run rate has come down from -0.771 to -0.891 because of the defeat against the Delhi Capitals. Here are the updated standings:

DC will head to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for their next match against the third-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10. On the other side, CSK will board a flight to New Chandigarh to take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an away game on April 8.

Can Punjab Kings return to the top position in the IPL 2025 points table?

It is a double-header Saturday in IPL 2025, and the second match of the day has started in New Chandigarh. It is the first home match of the season for the Punjab Kings, who have opted to field first against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the New PCA Stadium.

PBKS recently slipped to the second position in the standings. However, they can return to the top spot soon if they beat RR by a big margin. On the other side, RR hold the ninth spot in the standings at the moment. If the Royals beat the Kings, they can jump to the seventh position.

