IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK vs PBKS match

Punjab Kings have attained the second spot in the IPL 2025 points table after a close win over the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. Shreyas Iyer's excellent batting performance and Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick helped PBKS record their sixth win of the season.

With this victory, PBKS have taken their tally to 13 points from 10 matches. The Punjab-based franchise have registered six wins, three losses and one no result in the league stage so far.

On the other side, the Chennai Super Kings continue to be the 10th-ranked team in the IPL 2025 points table. CSK suffered their eighth defeat of the season. Hence, they have become the first team to be officially knocked out from the race to the playoffs.

Even if the Chennai Super Kings win their remaining four league matches, they will finish outside the Top 4. It should not be a surprise if CSK test their bench strength in the upcoming games.

Can Mumbai Indians become the new tabletoppers in the IPL 2025 points table?

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will have an opportunity to become the new tabletoppers in the IPL 2025 points table on May 1 when they play against the Rajasthan Royals. The iconic Sawai Man Singh Stadium will play host to the game between RR and MI on May 1.

It is a do-or-die game for the home team because if they lose, they will be eliminated from the race to the playoffs. On the other side, MI can inch a step closer to the playoffs if they defeat RR.

Both teams have the momentum by their side. RR recorded a comprehensive win against the Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium a few nights ago. Meanwhile, MI are on a five-match winning streak at the moment in IPL 2025.

