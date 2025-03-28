IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK vs RCB match

What a night it was for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)! The Red & Gold Brigade went to Chepauk with a 17-year losing streak at the venue. They toppled the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a massive margin of 50 runs on Friday, March 28.

With this win, RCB have started their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with two back to back wins. In the IPL 2025 opener, they beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets. Meanwhile, CSK have tasted their first defeat this season. They won their previous game at the very same venue against arch-nemesis Mumbai Indians (MI).

With the win, RCB have moved back to the top of the IPL 2025 points table. The Rajat Patidar-led side now has four points at a superb Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.137. As for CSK, they also remain at number four with two points at an NRR of +0.493.

The top four teams after the IPL 2025 league stage will qualify for the playoffs.

After the CSK vs RCB clash, get ready for another high-octane battle. On Saturday (March 29), the Gujarat Titans (GT) will host the Mumbai Indians (MI) for Match 9 of the IPL 2025.

Both teams will enter this game on the back of defeats. While MI endured a last-over defeat to CSK, GT failed to chase a 200+ target against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at home. Now, both teams are languishing in the bottom half of the points table. A win at the Narendra Modi Stadium will kickstart their season big time.

