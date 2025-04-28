IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after RR vs GT match

Gujarat Titans have slipped to the third position in the IPL 2025 points table after a morale-shattering defeat against the Rajasthan Royals on Monday, April 28. Mumbai Indians have moved up to the second spot.
RR have also moved up from the ninth to the eighth position in the standings. The Jaipur-based franchise successfully chased 210 runs with eight wickets in hand to keep their chances of a Top 4 finish alive.
Courtesy of the result at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, the SunRisers Hyderabad have slipped to the ninth position in the IPL 2025 points table. SRH and RR have six points each, but RR's net run rate has improved to -0.349, helping them overtake the Hyderabad-based team.
Gujarat Titans' net run rate has declined to +0.748 as they allowed the Rajasthan Royals to chase down the 210-run target in just 15.5 overs. Mumbai Indians have overtaken the Titans. MI's net run rate of +0.889 is better than GT's net run rate.
Can Delhi Capitals jump to the number 1 spot in IPL 2025 points table?
Delhi Capitals currently hold the fourth position in the standings, but they can jump straight to the number one position in the points table on April 29. DC will host the Kolkata Knight Riders for a match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and if they win, they can overtake the Gujarat Titans, the Mumbai Indians, and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to become the new table-toppers.
Kolkata Knight Riders are seventh in the IPL 2025 points table. Even if KKR win the match against DC, they will stay seventh, but will inch closer to the Top 6. It will be interesting to see if the Knight Riders can defeat the Capitals in Delhi. The match will begin at 7.30pm IST at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS