IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after GT vs MI match

Gujarat Titans opened their account in the IPL 2025 points table with a fantastic win against the Mumbai Indians. The Shubman Gill-led franchise have earned two points and jumped to the third position in the standings.

Prasidh Krishna's impressive spell of 2/18 and Sai Sudharsan's half-century helped the Gujarat Titans continue their unbeaten streak against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium. MI suffered a 36-run defeat while chasing a 197-run target against GT.

Courtesy of the defeat, MI have dropped down to the ninth position in the IPL 2025 points table. The Mumbai-based franchise have zero points from two matches, with their net run rate coming down from -0.493 to -1.163. Only the Rajasthan Royals with an NRR of -1.882 are below MI in the standings. Here is the updated points table:

Gujarat Titans' net run rate has improved from -0.493 to +0.625 after the 36-run victory against the Mumbai Indians. They are only behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in the points table.

Can Delhi Capitals rise to the number 1 spot in IPL 2025 points table?

Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals will play their second match of IPL 2025 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, March 30. It is the first day game of the season for DC, who started their season with a nail-biting victory against the Lucknow Super Giants on March 24 in Vizag.

This time, the Capitals will be up against the SunRisers Hyderabad, who recently suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Super Giants. If the Capitals win the upcoming match, they can jump straight from fifth to first position in the standings.

The Sunrisers also have an opportunity to attain the number one spot. However, they will have to beat the Capitals by a big margin to become table-toppers because their net run rate currently stands at -0.128.

