IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after GT vs PBKS match

Punjab Kings have moved up to the third position in the IPL 2025 points table after a fine win over the Gujarat Titans in their first match of the season. Shreyas Iyer's magnificent 97-run knock helped the Kings beat the Titans by 12 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

This victory has taken PBKS' tally to two points in the IPL 2025 points table. Their net run rate has increased to +0.550 after the win against GT. This win has helped PBKS attain the third spot, pushing Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals down to the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Gujarat Titans have attained the eighth position in the standings after losing against the Punjab Kings. The home team's 12-run defeat has dented their net run rate of -0.550. However, it is still better than Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, who have slipped to the ninth and 10th positions.

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have dropped by one position each as well. While LSG are down to sixth, MI have dropped to the seventh position.

Can Kolkata Knight Riders open their account in the IPL 2025 points table?

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rajasthan Royals in their second match of IPL 2025 on March 26. The defending champions suffered a defeat in their opening game of the season against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. KKR will face another 'royal' team of IPL 2025 in their upcoming contest.

This will be RR's first home game of the new season. They lost their opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23.

Guwahati's beautiful Barsapara Cricket Stadium will play host to the contest between the Royals and the Knight Riders. It will be interesting to see which team opens their account in the IPL 2025 points table. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

