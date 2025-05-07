IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after KKR vs CSK match

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified May 07, 2025 23:37 IST
Chennai Super Kings continue to be 10th (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings continue to be 10th (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings have finally touched the six-point mark in the IPL 2025 points table. The five-time champions recorded their third win of the season in their 12th match by defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Dewald Brevis' excellent half-century helped the Chennai Super Kings beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets. With this win, CSK have taken their tally to six points from 12 matches. Ninth-placed Rajasthan Royals have the same number of points, but they are ahead of CSK on the virtue of their superior net run rate.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders continue to be sixth in the IPL 2025 points table. They had an opportunity to beat the Chennai Super Kings and move up to the fifth position. However, KKR lost a close game. It also means that the Knight Riders' chances of qualifying for the playoffs have reduced to 0.9%.

KKR will play their next match against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on May 10. On the other side, CSK will head home for a match against the Rajasthan Royals on May 12.

Can Punjab Kings attain the numero uno spot in IPL 2025 points table?

Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings will be in action against the Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals in the upcoming match of IPL 2025 on May 8. If the Kings win the game in Dharamsala, they will take their tally to 17 points. In the process, they will overtake the Gujarat Titans and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 points table.

If the Capitals win the game, they will overtake the Mumbai Indians and have the same number of points as the third-placed Kings (15 points). It is a crucial game in the race to the playoffs. All eyes will be on the HPCA Stadium when PBKS battle DC.

About the author
Vinay Chhabria

Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.

Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling.

