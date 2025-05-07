IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after KKR vs CSK match

Chennai Super Kings have finally touched the six-point mark in the IPL 2025 points table. The five-time champions recorded their third win of the season in their 12th match by defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.
Dewald Brevis' excellent half-century helped the Chennai Super Kings beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets. With this win, CSK have taken their tally to six points from 12 matches. Ninth-placed Rajasthan Royals have the same number of points, but they are ahead of CSK on the virtue of their superior net run rate.
Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders continue to be sixth in the IPL 2025 points table. They had an opportunity to beat the Chennai Super Kings and move up to the fifth position. However, KKR lost a close game. It also means that the Knight Riders' chances of qualifying for the playoffs have reduced to 0.9%.
KKR will play their next match against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on May 10. On the other side, CSK will head home for a match against the Rajasthan Royals on May 12.
Can Punjab Kings attain the numero uno spot in IPL 2025 points table?
Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings will be in action against the Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals in the upcoming match of IPL 2025 on May 8. If the Kings win the game in Dharamsala, they will take their tally to 17 points. In the process, they will overtake the Gujarat Titans and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 points table.
If the Capitals win the game, they will overtake the Mumbai Indians and have the same number of points as the third-placed Kings (15 points). It is a crucial game in the race to the playoffs. All eyes will be on the HPCA Stadium when PBKS battle DC.
