IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after KKR vs GT match

The Gujarat Titans (GT) steamrolled past the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Monday, April 21. The Shubman Gill-led side secured a 39-run victory against Ajinkya Rahane's men.

Shubman Gill's 90 off 55 balls and vital contributions from Sai Sudharsan (52) and Jos Buttler (41*) in the first innings laid the platform as GT posted 198. The bowlers then backed it up with aplomb. Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan took two wickets each as KKR were restricted to just 159/8.

As a result, GT have become the first team to win six matches and are at the top of the points table. The Shubman Gill-led side now have 12 points at a superb Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.104. On the contrary, KKR remain at the seventh spot with three wins after eight games with a NRR of +0.212.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are at the bottom of the table, while Delhi Captails are in second place.

Top of the table clash between LSG and DC on April 22

The IPL 2025 caravan will now move to Lucknow, where the Rishabh Pant-led LSG will host the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, April 22.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are fifth on the table with ten points after eight games. They recently registered a come-from-behind victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by two runs.

Delhi, meanwhile, have lost just two games thus far and are second on the table with five wins in seven games. They suffered a seven-wicket loss against GT in their previous encounter.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for KL Rahul as well, who will go against his former franchise, LSG. Rahul has been magnificent this season in DC colours. It will be fascinating if he makes a telling difference in the encounter.

