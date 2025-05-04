IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs CSK match

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have continued their terrific form at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Red and Gold Brigade beat rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday to go top of the IPL 2025 points table.
The Rajat Patidar-led side clinched their game in the death overs of both innings. Initially, Romario Shepherd came up with one of the most freakish innings as he clubbed a 14-ball fifty to take RCB to 213/5.
Then, Ayush Mhatre was outstanding with his top-order batting for CSK, playing a magnificent 48-ball 97. He, alongside Ravindra Jadeja (77*), took the game deep, and the visitors had it in their grasp. MS Dhoni too hit a six but couldn't finish the game off.
With the important win, RCB have jumped to the top of the table. They have become the first team to win eight games this season. With their qualification all but confirmed, RCB have 16 points at a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.482.
CSK, on the other hand, were already eliminated. They have now suffered their ninth loss of the season and fourth consecutive.
Virtual knockout between PBKS & LSG on May 4?
After this, we have a double-header on Sunday, May 4. The afternoon encounter will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens. Meanwhile, a virtual knockout clash will happen in the night when Punjab Kings (PBKS) hosts Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Dharamsala.
With 12 points in 10 fixtures, PBKS sit inside the top four. A win would push them to 14, making them a strong contender. Meanwhile, LSG desperately need two points too. They are in sixth spot with 10 points in as many games.
Rajasthan, meanwhile, are already out and a win for KKR would spice things up in the afternoon.
