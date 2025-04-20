IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after PBKS vs RCB match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have risen to the third position in the IPL 2025 points table after a seven-wicket victory over the Punjab Kings in the afternoon match played on Sunday, April 20. RCB avenged their defeat against PBKS on Friday, and added two points to their tally.

With this seven-wicket win, RCB have jumped from the fifth to the third spot in the standings. They now have 10 points from eight matches, with the win over PBKS being their fifth of the season.

On the other side, PBKS have slipped from the third to the fourth position in the IPL 2025 points table. The Kings have 10 points from eight matches - the same as RCB. However, RCB's net run rate of +0.472 is better than PBKS' net run rate of +0.177. Here is the updated table:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will fly to their home city, Bengaluru, for their next match against the Rajasthan Royals on April 24. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will head to Kolkata for an away game against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Can Chennai Super Kings climb up the IPL 2025 points table?

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings are up against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the evening game of Sunday, April 20, in IPL 2025. The Super Kings are currently rock bottom in the standings, but can jump to the eighth spot with a win over Mumbai, overtaking the Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad.

On the other side, MI will jump from seventh to sixth position if they defeat CSK at the Wankhede Stadium. CSK had defeated MI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the two sides' first game of the ongoing season on March 23.

You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

