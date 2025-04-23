IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after SRH vs MI match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) won their fourth consecutive match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, April 23. SRH suffered a seven-wicket loss at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
After winning the toss and asking SRH to bat first at the Uppal Stadium, MI reduced the hosts to 35/5 in 8.3 overs. However, Heinrich Klaasen (71 off 44) added respectability to SRH's total, helping them reach 143/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Trent Boult took a four-fer for MI.
During the chase, MI lost Ryan Rickelton early, but Rohit Sharma took charge of the innings and hit his second consecutive fifty. He was sublime, hitting a match-winning 70 off 46. Suryakumar Yadav made a blazing 40* as MI clinched the match with 26 balls to spare.
With the win, MI have jumped from fifth to third position on the points table. Mumbai have the best Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.673 among all the teams with 10 points or less.
SRH, meanwhile, are still at ninth spot on the table and their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are diminishing. The Pat Cummins-led side now has two wins in eight games.
RCB to overtake MI in IPL 2025 points table?
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 24, in the next match of IPL 2025.
With five wins from eight games, RCB will start this game as the fourth-placed team. However, they can easily displace MI and can become the third team to rach 12 points in IPL 2025.
Rajasthan, meanwhile, have won just two of their eight games and are almost out of the playoffs race. They are placed eighth in the points table.
