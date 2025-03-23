IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after SRH vs RR match

Sunrisers Hyderabad have attained the number one position in the IPL 2025 points table after a comprehensive win over the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Ishan Kishan's century helped SRH emerge victorious in their first game of the new season.

SRH posted a mammoth total of 286 on the board in Hyderabad. While fans expected the hosts to win by a huge margin, RR fought back and scored 242 to ensure they lost by less than 50 runs.

Still, SRH have the best net run rate in this season now, which has taken them to the number one spot in the IPL 2025 points table. The Sunrisers have two points from one match, with their net run rate being +2.200.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders have dropped to the second and third positions in the IPL 2025 points table, respectively. Meanwhile, RR are fourth with zero points from one game and a net run rate of -2.200.

Chennai Super Kings will look to open their account in IPL 2025 points table

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings are currently in action against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK have pushed MI on the backfoot by reducing them to 128/7 in the 18th over of the first innings. CSK's new recruit Noor Ahmad has destroyed the MI batting lineup at Chepauk, scalping four wickets in his four-over spell.

Considering Chennai Super Kings' batting strength, it should not be a surprise if the home team emerges victorious in the ongoing match. It will be interesting to see if CSK can record a big win and overtake Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL points table.

You can follow the live scorecard and commentary updates for the IPL 2025 contest between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians right here.

