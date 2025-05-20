IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: Have LSG been knocked out of the playoffs race after their 6-wicket defeat against SRH?

Lucknow Super Giants have been eliminated from the race to the IPL 2025 playoffs following their six-wicket defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad on Monday (May 19). The match was played at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.
Batting first, brisk half centuries from Mitchell Marsh (65 off 39) and Aiden Markram (61 off 38) ensured that LSG had a great start and finished on 205/7 at the end of their 20 overs despite a late collapse. However, a quick-fire start from Abhishek Sharma (59 off 20) and a composed knock from Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 28) saw SRH become the first team to chase 200 or more at the venue.
This win doesn't do much good for SRH, who had already been knocked out of the tournament, but comes as a body blow to LSG, who became the fifth team to be eliminated from the 2025 season.
They have five wins in 12 games, registering 10 points to their name. With two games in hand, the most they can get to will be 14 points, which is well short of what is needed to qualify for the playoffs (16 points or more).
"If we would have had the same bowling, the story would have been different" - Rishabh Pant reflects on LSG's struggles this season
Speaking to the commentators after the game, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant shed light on how things went this season. He said (via ESPNCricinfo):
"We knew we had gaps to fill because of injuries. As a team we had decided not to talk about it. But it became to close the gaps. The way we planned the auction, if we would have had the same bowling, the story would have been different. Sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don't. We take pride in the way we played and will look at the positives."
Lucknow Super Giants still have a couple of games remaining. They travel to Ahmedabad to take on Gujarat Titans in their last away game this season on May 22, followed by a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 27 in Lucknow.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS