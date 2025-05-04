IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: Have RCB qualified for the playoffs after their 2-run win against CSK?

A humdinger was on offer for fans of the game as Royal Challengers Bengaluru snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Chennai Super Kings by two runs in the game on Saturday (May 3). The match was played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

After CSL elected to bowl first, RCB scored 213/5 at the end of their 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, and Romario Shepherd (50 off 14). CSK were on a roll, with Ayush Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja batting in the middle, and they needed 54 runs in 30 deliveries, when some good death bowling restricted CSK to 211/5, helping RCB win by two runs.

The win by a slender margin doesn't do any favours to RCB's net run rate, but it adds two points to their kitty. This win takes RCB's points tally for the season to 16 points, which has proven enough in the last few years for teams to qualify and book their playoff berth. However, to completely clamp down a spot in the playoffs and stave off competition from teams yet to qualify, RCB will need another win to guarantee their spot in the knockouts.

RCB will also be looking for a place in the top two spots on the table. They are only four points away from a tally of 20, which has been the highest tally needed by teams in the last five years to seal a spot in the top two. A win in their next two games will see them in contention to play in Qualifier 1.

"He is a main bowler of the team"- Rajat Patidar shares his thoughts on Yash Dayal and his bowling performance

Rajat Patidar - Source: Getty

Post the game, Rajat Patidar was in conversation with Harsha Bhogle and had high praise for Yash Dayal, who bowled the last over of the game. The 32-year-old said (via Cricbuzz):

"He is a main bowler of the team, he is a death specialist, it was a clear-cut thought to give the last over to Yash. Last year also he did well and I'm happy for him. I had confidence in Suyash also till now he has been bowling good overs for RCB. That decision was 50-50 but I backed my bowler and he came good."

RCB will be on a break for the next couple of days. They will take on Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Friday, May 9.

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More