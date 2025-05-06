IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can DC qualify for the playoffs after the no result in the match against SRH?

Delhi Capitals shared a point with SunRisers Hyderabad on Monday (May 5) in their race to the playoffs as the match was called off due to rain. The match was being held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Ad

After being asked to bat first, DC had a nightmarish start when they lost openers Karun Nair and Faf du Plessis cheaply, with Nair being dismissed off the first delivery of the innings. When the going got tough for them, knocks from Tristan Stubbs (41* off 36) and Ashutosh Sharma (41 off 26) ensured DC finished with 133/7. However, during the innings break, torrential downpour continued for a while, which couldn't be cleared before the cut-off time for the game (11:42 pm).

Ad

Trending

With this point, Delhi Capitals continue to occupy the fifth spot in the points table. DC now have 13 points in the 11 games they have played so far, which means they need three more points, considering 16 points minimum are needed to qualify, and a superior net run rate compared to one of the teams currently occupying a place in the top 4.

DC can ensure they make the playoffs by winning their remaining three contests and getting to 19 points. That will not only help them qualify for the knockouts but also boost their chances of securing one of the top two spots, giving them another shot at a place in the finals even if they lose Qualifier 1.

Ad

Delhi Capitals play only at home once in their last three games of the season

Delhi Capitals will be on the road for two of their remaining three matches. They will face Punjab Kings in Dharamshala on May 8, followed by Gujarat Titans on May 11 at the Arun Jaitley International Stadium, New Delhi. Their league season finale will be on May 15 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

DC have failed to make an appearance in the playoffs since 2021, where they were knocked out in Qualifier 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders in a close encounter. They will hope to break that jinx and enter the final four this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More