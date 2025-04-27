IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can KKR qualify for playoffs after no result in match against PBKS?

A rain-marred contest between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings saw both sides share a point each on Saturday (April 26). Eden Gardens in Kolkata played host to the contest.

Batting first, Punjab Kings openers Prabhsimran Singh (83 off 49) and Priyansh Arya (69 off 35) put together 120 runs for the first wicket in 11.5 overs. However, regular fall of wickets from there on saw PBKS being restricted to 201/4 at the end of their innings. KKR were at 7/0 after the first over when persistent showers took over the venue, with the contest ending without a result.

With the point from Saturday's game, KKR's tally has risen to seven points this season, while they remain seventh in the points table. The most they can get to after this game being washed out is 17 points, for which they need to win all of their remaining contests to qualify for the playoffs.

Should they slip up in one of the games, KKR will still get to a total of 15 points, one more than the minimum to qualify for the last few seasons. Their net run rate of +0.212 is a positive factor for them, and they will be looking to maintain and improve it throughout the remainder of the league stage.

Kolkata Knight Riders play only twice at home in their last five games of the season

Kolkata Knight Riders will be hoping to reverse their fortunes in the upcoming games and give themselves a chance of defending their title. Their next game is scheduled against Delhi Capitals on April 29 at the Arun Jaitley International Stadium, New Delhi, followed by a match against Rajasthan Royals on May 4 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Following these games, they play their next game in the City of Joy against Chennai Super Kings on May 7. KKR will play their last two league stage games against SunRisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on May 10 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 17.

