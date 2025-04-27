IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can PBKS qualify for playoffs after no result in match against KKR?

Punjab Kings could only manage one point when they faced the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, April 26. The match, played at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata, was abandoned due to rain.

Batting first, PBKS got off to a fine and blazing start. Prabhsimran Singh (83 off 49) and Priyansh Arya (69 off 35) put runs on the board at a cheetah's pace. However, the fall of regular wickets saw them a few runs short, ending with 201/4 on the board at the end of the over. Defending the total, PBKS could only manage to get an over into the contest as rain had the final say. Both teams had to split the points from the game.

This win sees Punjab Kings move Mumbai Indians out of the Top 4 and get them back in a favourable position. They currently have five wins and three losses from nine games, with one game ending in a no result. With the trend of guaranteed qualification over the years being 16 points, Punjab Kings need to win three out of their remaining five contests, which will see them end with 17 points.

PBKS also have a very realistic chance of topping the table or becoming one of the top two sides to play in Qualifier 1. Should 20 points be considered a safe buffer for teams to guarantee themselves a Top 2 spot, Punjab Kings need to win all of their remaining contests. This will see them top the table with 21 points.

Punjab Kings aim to qualify for playoffs for the first time since 2014

In the last four years, Punjab Kings have been the only franchise not to have made an appearance in the playoffs. The last time PBKS made it to the top 4 was in 2014, the year when they played their only final in IPL history. However, they fell short of the Kolkata Knight Riders, with them winning their second IPL title.

Under Shreyas Iyer's leadership, Punjab Kings will hope that they can make a long-awaited return in the playoffs and have a shot at winning their maiden title. They will take on the Chennai Super Kings on April 30 and look to win that contest.

