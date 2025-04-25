IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can RR qualify for playoffs after their 11-run loss to RCB?

Rajasthan Royals once again came close to a win but stumbled at the finishing line, this time against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 11 runs in their match on Thursday (April 24). The match was played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

After being asked to bowl first, RCB posted 205/5 on the board in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli (70 off 42) and Devdutt Padikkal (50 off 27) were the top scorers for them. Yashasvi Jaiswal (49 off 19) and Dhruv Jurel (47 off 34) put on a fight, but RR could not get the job done, falling short and losing the contest by 11 runs.

This loss happens to be RR's seventh this season. They have played nine games this season, which have seen them register two wins and seven losses. The minimum points of 16 do not seem to apply for RR, as the maximum they can get is 14. Should RR win all their games from here on, they will have to hope no more than three teams get past 14 points.

Additionally, RR also needs to register big wins in their five games. Should they have one of their games washed out or lose one of their games, their race to qualify for the playoffs will end.

Rajasthan Royals have lost both their games against Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season

Virat Kohli has scored half-centuries in both games against the Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

This is the second time Rajasthan Royals have faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season. The first time these two sides faced each other was at the Sawai Mansingh Singh Stadium, Jaipur. Half centuries by Virat Kohli (62 off 45) and Phil Salt (65 off 33) ensured RCB won the game by nine wickets.

Rajasthan Royals will next take on Gujarat Titans on Monday (April 28) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. RR will hope for a win and look to snap their five-game losing streak.

