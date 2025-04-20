IPL 2025 Qualification scenarios: How can RR qualify for the playoffs after their 2-run loss to LSG?

Rajasthan Royals played their eighth game of the season against Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Saturday, April 19. The hosts slumped to yet another loss in the last over, with LSG winning the game by two runs.

Bowling first, LSG scored 180/5 thanks to contributions throughout the batting lineup and half centuries from Aiden Markram (66 off 45) and Ayush Badoni (50 off 33). RR got off to a good start, with debutant Vaibhav Suryavanshi (34 off 20) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (74 off 52) adding 84 runs for the first wicket. However, the middle order failed to step up, and RR slumped to yet another narrow defeat.

This defeat keeps RR in eighth place in the points table, with two wins and four points to their name and a net run rate of -0.633. With six games remaining in their season and having 16 points as a threshold for teams to qualify for the playoffs, RR will have to win all of their remaining games. While doing so, they will also have to get wins that improve their net run rate, consistently getting wins by a large margin when bowling first and chasing a score quickly when batting second.

Considering 14 points as the minimum needed by a side to make it into the playoffs, RR can afford another loss, but not by a huge margin. They will have to win five out of their remaining six games and, once again, work towards steadily improving their net run rate.

Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next encounter

After the slender defeat against LSG, RR will shift their focus to their next game, where they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday. The three-time losing finalists have a great time away from home, but a torrid time hosting teams, as they have lost all three encounters at the venue held so far.

A win in that encounter will help RR boost their net run rate, with the two points also taking them up a spot in the points table.

