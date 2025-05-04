IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How does RCB's 2-run win against CSK affect playoff chances of other teams? Ft. MI and KKR

Royals Challengers Bengaluru's two-run win over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 yesterday (May 3) has been highly beneficial to them; they now find themselves on 16 points. Yesterday's win also means RCB are now at the top of the table, with a great chance to guarantee a berth in the playoffs and nail down one of the top two spots.

Being asked to bat first, RCB posted 213/5 thanks to half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, and Romario Shepherd. CSK got off to a fine start and looked like they were going to get their third win of the season, but a fine over from Yash Dayal helped the hosts defend 15 runs in the last over.

This season has been a very competitive one. Five teams could end up with 18 points to their name, and the race to the playoffs could end up being a toe-to-toe battle between a couple of sides.

What are the chances of the teams still in contention after this result? We take a look at them below:

#1 Mumbai Indians (2nd in points table)

Season so far: Played - 11 | Won - 7 | Lost - 4 | Net Run Rate: +1.274 | 14 points

Matches remaining: Gujarat Titans (H), Punjab Kings (A), Delhi Capitals (H)

Mumbai Indians have enjoyed a fine run of wins so far, with the five-time champions coming off a comprehensive 100-run win over Rajasthan Royals. The Hardik Pandya-led outfit has made a strong case for their appearance in the playoffs. They need two wins in their remaining three games to ensure they get to 18 points, which could be the minimum needed to qualify this season.

Mumbai Indians also have the huge advantage of their net run rate, which is the highest so far for any side. They will hope that it only improves from here on and strengthens their case.

#2 Gujarat Titans (3rd in points table)

Season so far: Played - 10 | Won - 7 | Lost - 3 | Net Run Rate: +0.867 | 14 points

Matches remaining: Mumbai Indians (A), Delhi Capitals (A), Lucknow Super Giants (H), Chennai Super Kings (H)

2022 Champions Gujarat Titans have also enjoyed a good run so far, where they have been silent observers and have seen the top half of the table change on multiple occasions, but without them falling out of it. The result of their next match, against Mumbai Indians, could potentially decide whether they are in contention for the top two spots in the points table.

Much like MI, GT also has a good net run rate, which will aid them if things get tough when it comes to their qualification chances. To get to 18 points, they will have to win two of their remaining four games in the season.

#3 Punjab Kings (4th in points table)

Season so far: Played - 10 | Won - 6 | Lost - 3 | No Result - 1| Net Run Rate: +0.199 | 13 points

Matches remaining: Lucknow Super Giants (H), Mumbai Indians (H), Delhi Capitals (H), Rajasthan Royals (A)

Punjab Kings have the advantage of having an additional point to their name after the game against Kolkata Knight Riders ended in a no result due to rain. They are done with their games scheduled in their new stadium at Mullanpur and will shift their home base to Dharamshala, where they will be hosting three teams.

PBKS need three wins in their remaining matches of the season to get to 19 points. Should they win all their remaining games, they will get to 21 points, which will help them push for a top-two spot in the points table.

#4 Delhi Capitals (5th in the points table)

Karun Nair and Faf du Plessis in action - Source: Getty

Season so far: Played - 10 | Won - 6 | Lost - 4 | Net Run Rate: +0.362 | 12 points

Matches remaining: Sunrisers Hyderabad (A), Punjab Kings (A), Gujarat Titans (H), Mumbai Indians (A)

Delhi Capitals were the talk of the town when they had won four games on the trot and looked like favorites to become the first team to qualify. But the tide has changed for them, with DC registering only two wins in their next six games.

The Delhi-based franchise will dearly want to change their fortunes and ensure they are in the reckoning for the playoffs. They will hope to win at last three of their remaining four games to get to 18 points and challenge for a spot in the playoffs.

#5 Lucknow Super Giants (6th in the points table)

Season so far: Played - 10 | Won - 5 | Lost - 5 | Net Run Rate: -0.325 | 10 points

Matches remaining: Punjab Kings (A), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (H), Gujarat Titans (A), Sunrisers Hyderabad (A)

It has been a topsy-turvy campaign for Lucknow Super Giants so far, who have had the same number of wins as losses. One disadvantage for them right now is their net run rate, which is the lowest among all teams still in contention for a place in the playoffs.

LSG will have to win all their remaining games of the season to get to 18 points. They will also need to improve their net run rate drastically to have any chance of making the playoffs.

#6 Kolkata Knight Riders (7th in the points table)

Kolkata Knight Riders in action - Source: Getty

Season so far: Played - 10 | Won - 4 | Lost - 5 | No Result - 1 | Net Run Rate: +0.271 | 9 points

Matches remaining: Rajasthan Royals (H), Chennai Super Kings (H), Sunrisers Hyderabad (H), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (A)

While Kolkata Knight Riders has the lowest points so far mentioned of any team in the list, they do have a chance to make it to the playoffs with a total of 17 points. The defending champions will have to win all their remaining games and hope a few other results go in their favor.

KKR has one advantage in that their net run rate is on the positive side. However, a loss in any one of their upcoming games will see their title defense come to an end.

Which teams, according to you, will make it to the Top 4 in the points table? Let us know in the comments

